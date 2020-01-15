Pepper spray used in Liberty Square fracas

A Dundrum man who was involved in an altercation where gardaí had to use pepper spray, was fined at Thurles district court.

Martin Ryan, of Gorteenamoe, Dundrum, was involved with another male in Liberty Square, Thurles, on January 2 this year.

Sgt Thomas Hanrahan told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath that pepper spray had to be used during the incident involving Mr Ryan, and that he “had to be separated” from the other person due to his level of intoxication. Mr Ryan was taken to Thurles garda station, and was charged with being intoxicated to such an extent as to be a danger to himself and to others.

Judge MacGrath noted the non appearance by Mr Ryan in court, and fined him €200, fixing recognisances at €250 in the event of an appeal.