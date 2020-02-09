Tipperary candidate Hannigan agrees limitations of his profile hindered bid

Independent Tipperary candidate Joe Hannigan has said that his lack of a profile outside Lower Ormond was a factor in him not getting a higher vote.

The current cathaoirleach of Nenagh MDC pointed out that he had 27% of the vote in his own area of Lower Ormond, but had made no great impact in South Tipperary.

"I had been hoping for an April election which would have given me time to build a profile," he said at the count in Thurles.

While he was "not really disappointed" at his own showing of around 4,500, he said it was "not over yet" when it came to transfers.

"However, we didn't see Sinn Fein getting that vote," he said.

Cllr Hannigan ruled out another election based on the national figures.

He thanked everyone who was involved in his campaign, saying the support he had received had been "massive".