Breaking: another Tipperary St Patrick's parade falls foul of Covid-19

Nenagh's St Patrick's Day parade is the latest parade in the Premier County to fall foul of the coronavirus outbreak.

Parade chairman Cllr Hughie McGrath said that the Dublin parade cancellation was a factor in the decision.

"I don't want to take any chances," he said. "The public will be disappointed but public health is more important."

Cllr McGrath said that the parade was being postpone rather than cancelled.

"Nenagh is fortunate to have a summer festival - Castlefest - and we may incorporate a parade into that," he said, adding the committee will redouble its efforts to ensure Castlefest will be an even bigger success than last year.

Castlefest will run from June 19 to June 21.

The visit of the John F Kennedy Regimental Marching Band, which was due to take place on Monday, March 16, has also been called off as it would most likely draw a large crowd.

The band, who are scheduled to take part in the Dublin parade, were due to stop in Nenagh for a parade and a concert.

Meanwhile, Newport's parade committee is due to meet to decide whether or not the event will go ahead. The parade committee in Ballina is also due to make a decision on their event.

However, it is expected that the visit of over 80 rugby players from St Thomas Aquinas High School in Kansas to Nenagh will go ahead as they are part of a rugby school tour and are due to play Nenagh Ormond in a match for the inaugural Nenagh 800 trophy.