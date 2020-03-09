St.Patrick's Day Parade cancelled in Cahir

The planned St. Patrick’s Day parade in Cahir will now not go ahead.

"At the time of going to press parades were being cancelled everywhere in the country and although this is not a national directive, it is in the interests of the health and safety of all in Cahir and surrounds the committee have cancelled the popular parade for this year" said a member of the organising committee.

"We are disappointed at this turn of events as we are aware that there are groups in the middle of preparing floats and costumes but it is only for one year and depending on the developments in the ongoing corona virus health threat we will reschedule the St. Patrick’s Day parade for a later date, so watch this space for more details. Next year we will return with a big celebration and a parade for our national Saints day" said a member of the organising committee.

