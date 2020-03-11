Father stole two bottles of perfume from Thurles pharmacy

A father who stole two bottles of perfume from a Thurles pharmacy to sell them, was fined €100 at Thurles district court.

Gardaí received a call in relation to two bottles of perfume which were taken from Thurles Pharmacy, Thurles Shopping Centre, on February 28, 2019, said Sgt Thomas Hanrahan at Thurles district court.

The two bottles were valued at €100. Ioan Zomant, of 12A Castle Street, Carlow, was identified on CCTV, leaving the premises without paying. Mr Zomant was later arrested and subsequently detained.

“In fairness, he held his hands up,” Sgt Thomas Hanrahan told Judge Marie Keane. Mr Zomant has seven previous convictions.

Solicitor Anne Fitzpatrick said Mr Zomant is Romanian and has been in Ireland for 13 years. “He was in a particularly bad place in 2019. His wife left him,” said Ms Fitzpatrick. “He’s a single father with six children, two of whom are dependent. It was opportunistic.” Mr Zomant took the bottles “for sale” in relation to his financial needs, added Ms Fitzpatrick.

Judge Keane directed Mr Zomant to return €100 to the pharmacy, and fined him €100.