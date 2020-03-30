Pupils and staff of St.Joseph's national school in Tipperary town continue to work during coronavirus crisis

As all schools, colleges, crèches and universities close around the country to prevent the spread of the Covid19 coronavirus, Principal Ms. Louise Tobin of St. Joseph’s Primary School in Tipperary Town explains how the staff and pupils continue to distribute schoolwork at home.

“It was with a certain level of predictability we heard the Taoiseach's announcement on March 12, at 11.30 am that schools would close for two weeks but we didn’t expect this to happen at such short notice. However the health and safety concerns were the greater issue for our pupils, families and staff in the light of the COVID 19 worldwide pandemic. So as a staff we set about identifying a programme of work for our pupils for the two weeks. All pupils went home with a selection of the following: worklists, workbooks, readers and worksheets.

Collectively all staff have been working very hard on ensuring there are learning options available for our pupils . We are updating our school blog on a daily basis with interesting educational websites, activities and resources that parents and children can access. We're in regular contact with our parents/guardians via Text A Parent to bring them these updates.”

“Our senior classes have been set up with Office 365 and Edmodo, which enables them to see assignments set by teacher and to complete and return them.

Going forward it appears schools could be closed for a further 3/4 weeks and so we are now investigating and setting up the best system we can manage to outline a programme of work per week for pupils.”

“ In the meantime I can only hope our families and staff stay safe and well, and that normality will return for all when this virus ceases.”

