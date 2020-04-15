Gardai arrest man in connection with arson attack on car in Carrick-on-Suir housing estate

Gardaí arrested a man this morning in connection with an arson incident in which a car was set on fire in a Carrick-on-Suir housing estate last month.

The car was set on fire outside a house in Mountain View in Carrick-on-Suir on Wednesday night, March 25.

The Garda Press Office has issued a statement outlining that a search warrant was executed at a house in Co. Waterford this morning, Wednesday, April 15, as part of the ongoing investigation into this crime.

Gardai from the Clonmel and Waterford Districts assisted by members of the Garda Armed Support Unit conducted the search and arrested a man aged in his late 30s.

He is currently detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act,1939.