Driver arrested in Tipperary following a foot chase with Gardaí after abandoning vehicle

A driver has been arrested in Tipperary following a foot chase after the motorist abandoned the vehicle when trying to evade gardaí.

During Saturday night, gardaí from Cahir were carrying out an anti-crime patrol in the Knocklofty area when they observed a vehicle acting suspiciously.

Gardaí attempted to pull the vehicle over and the driver failed to stop.

With the assistance of units from Clonmel Garda Station, the driver was arrested following a foot chase after the motorist abandoned the vehicle.

Using the Mobility App, gardaí discovered the driver was disqualified from driving.

The motorist was arrested for dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and for a warrant in existence.

The vehicle was seized and the driver was held in custody and appeared before Cashel District Court on Sunday morning.