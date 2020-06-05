Cahir Gardaí catch driver with tax out of date by 673 days and that's not the worst of it...
No tax for nearly two years...
CREDIT: Tipperary Gardaí
Cahir Gardai patrolling Ardfinnan this week stopped a vehicle after their Mobility App flagged the tax had expired 673 days ago.
On stopping the vehicle, local Gardaí discovered the driver never held a driving licence, the vehicle had no insurance or NCT.
Gardaí added: "Vehicle seized and court to follow for the driver."
