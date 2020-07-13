Gardai probe theft of cash in Tipperary house burglary

Burglars stole €300 from a house in Rossmore in broad daylight last Friday, July 10.

The house was burgled between 2.30pm and 7.20pm that day.

The burglars gained entry through a rear window and ransacked the residence before leaving with the cash.

Gardai at Tipperary Town Garda Station are investigating the burglary and are appealing to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in Rossmore on the day the burglary to contact the station at (062) 51212.