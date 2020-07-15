Gardai investigate lunchtime theft of gardening equipment from Tipperary house

Thieves stole €800 worth of gardening equipment from a house at Ballydrehid, Cahir at lunchtime last Saturday.

A chop saw, lawnmower and strimmer were stolen from a shed at the house between 1pm and 2pm while people working on the property were away having their lunch. The house is located on the main Cahir to Bansha Road near Duggan’s bends.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who travelled along that road around that time, particularly anyone with dash cam footage to contact Cahir Garda Station at (052) 7441222.