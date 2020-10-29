Tipperary County Council meeting to mark Bloody Sunday centenary called off due to Covid-19 restrictions

A special meeting of Tipperary County Council planned for Friday, November 20 to mark the centenary of Bloody Sunday in Croke Park has been called off due to the Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions on public gatherings.

A recommendation to host the special meeting was approved by councillors at Tipperary County Council’s October meeting in Littleton before the Level 5 restrictions came into force.

Council meeting administrator Ger Walsh had stressed though it would only take place if permitted by Covid-19 restrictions.

The council had planned to invite relatives of the Tipperary footballers who were in Croke Park on Bloody Sunday to the meeting.

Tipperary footballer Michael Hogan from Grangemockler was among the 14 people killed in the massacre where British forces opened fire on the crowd and team attending a Tipperary versus Dublin challenge match at Croke Park.