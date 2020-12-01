Bale lifter stolen from Tipperary farmyard 

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a bale lifter stolen from a farmyard near Tipperary Town.

The agricultural machinery was stolen from a yard at Kyle on a back road between Tipperary Town and Oola sometime between November 10 and 26.

A Tipperary Town Garda Station spokesman appealed to anyone who saw suspicious activity in this area or members of the farming community who come across someone trying to sell the bale lifter to them to contact the station at (062) 51212.