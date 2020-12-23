Gardaí have arrested a man and seized €3,700 of suspected drugs and cash in Tipperary

Gardaí arrested a man and seized €3,700 of suspected drugs and cash in Clonmel on December 22, 2020.

Shortly after 5pm, members of the Clonmel District Drugs Unit, assisted by uniformed gardaí, carried out a search at a house in Cooleen's Close.

During the course of the search gardaí seized €3,000 of suspected cocaine, €700 in cash, a weighing scales, small plastic bags and two mobile phones. The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man, aged in in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and detained at Clonmel under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Clonmel District Court on January 26, 2021.