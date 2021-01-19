Tesco community fund hits the €5m mark

Since 2014, more than 630 Tipperary-based community projects have received over €180,000 from Community Fund donations

Tesco Ireland has announced that it has reached an incredible €5 million in donations to community groups and local causes across Ireland through its Community Fund initiative.

This significant milestone comes as the retailer prepares to donate €3,000 to 13 health-related community groups across Tipperary including Nenagh AFC, Autism Awareness and C.A.R.E Cancer Support Centre, in the first round of the 2021 Fund, as the impact of Covid-19 continues to be felt for local fundraising.

First launched in 2014, the Community Fund aims to provide financial support to groups in the local communities across the country. Anyone can nominate a community group or good cause via the Tesco website https://bit.ly/2N6rmXB* - every eight weeks three causes are chosen in every Tesco store across Ireland, sharing up to €1,000 equally.

Now entering its seventh year, the Community Fund campaign continues to provide vital support to community groups in Tipperary and across the entire country.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys said: “Our Community and Voluntary organisations, charities and Social Enterprises are doing exceptional work throughout Ireland in ensuring our communities are supported and that no-one is left behind. Now, more than ever, we need to cherish that solidarity and support our community connections. This is why initiatives such as the Community Fund are so important.

“The Tesco Ireland Community Fund, because of its local nature, has made a significant difference to thousands of groups which really need it on an ongoing basis, since 2014.

“The local focus of the initiative has made a significant difference to our communities on the ground and this support is most welcome in assisting local organisations to provide vital services on a community basis.”

Speaking about the fundraising milestone, Rosemary Garth, Communications Director, Tesco Ireland said: “We’re incredibly proud to have helped over 630 community projects across Tipperary over the last six years. We know how important Community Fund donations are to local organisations, from purchasing sports kits, enabling senior citizen supports, helping to maintain their premises to supporting them to buy much-needed equipment at local level. It’s humbling that we can continue to support the outstanding work carried out, helping those who need it in our communities.

As Covid-19 continues to be a challenge for the whole country, it’s only right that the first round of this year’s Fund should be donated to health-related causes nationwide. We hope that these donations will go some way to relieving the pressure they are under during this extraordinary time.”

Community Fund during Covid-19

In 2020, Tesco donated over €1million in community donations nationwide during Covid-19. As well as that, in March 2020 at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Tesco donated €150,000 split among three national charities - ALONE, Age Action and Family Carers Ireland - to support their efforts in helping the elderly, family carers and the most vulnerable members of local communities throughout the country.

Recent research** among adults in Munster revealed that almost half (46%) planned to make a charitable donation during the festive season. In November, Tesco Ireland increased its Christmas Community Fund to €250,000 to support homeless charities and support groups throughout the country.

Additionally, as part of its food surplus redistribution programme, Tesco has also worked to support FoodCloud Hubs with over €100,000 worth of longer-life non-perishable food to support community food services.

Tesco stores nationwide donate to national and local community-based organisations including schools, animal shelters, sports groups, elderly care centres, health organisations and many more.

Allocation of funding: Tipperary stores

Cashel

Cashel Residential Older Persons Services



Clonmel

C.A.R.E Cancer Support Centre

Goatenbridge/Ballybacon Development Association



Thurles

Down Syndrome Tipperary Branch

Order of Malta Thurles

Suir Haven Cancer Support Centre



Tipperary

CJ Kickham Brass & Reed Band



Nenagh

Nenagh AFC

Order of Malta

Scoile Mhuire



Roscrea

Age Friendly Roscrea

Autism Awareness

North Tipp Hospice (Roscrea Branch)