Carrick-on-Suir school organises Around Europe walking challenge 

The students of a Carrick-on-Suir secondary school have embarked on an epic challenge to walk around Europe while keeping within 5km of their homes.

Edmund Rice Secondary School has set this challenge during the Covid-19 lockdown for its students and staff and also invited parents, guardians and members of the wider community to take part.

The daily walking challenge named Around Europe with ERSS has been organised to encourage the school community to get outside and keep active during the lockdown.

The distance participants walk each day can be tracked on an app that is free to download on the App Store called Strava or on a smart watch.

Walkers have been asked to send a picture/screenshot of the kilometres they have travelled or how many steps they have taken to teachers Ms Hickey or Mr Harrington via Microsoft Teams or the Edmund Rice Secondary School Facebook page before 8pm each evening.

Monday was the first day of the challenge and the school’s Facebook page reported that participants put in a fantastic effort travelling a total of 312.18kms, which would bring them to Belfast. This amounted to 62 hours of walking.

You can find out how the Around Europe with ERSS challenge is progressing daily by checking out the school’s Facebook page.