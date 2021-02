Two young men were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant in Clonmel on Sunday.

One of the motorists was arrested on the old Dungarvan Road, Clonmel at 3.25pm while the other motorist was arrested at Heywood Road, Clonmel at 8.45pm on January 31.

Both men were taken to Clonmel Garda Station following their arrest.