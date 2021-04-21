Climate Action Bill will hammer rural Ireland insists Tipperary TD Deputy Mattie McGrath

Destructive Climate Action Bill hammers Rural Ireland – The Rural Independents

This Agri and Rural bashing Bill will kill the economy, while doing nothing to protect the environment.

Bill consequences for agriculture mean small farms will be in danger of disappearing and replaced by large corporate interests, while one-off rural housing will cease to exist.

Deputy Mattie McGrath is among the Rural Independent TDs who have hammered the new government Climate Action and Low Carbon Development (Amendment) Bill which will be debated in the Dail later today.

The Group say the flawed Bill will cause immeasurable damage to Irish agriculture, cause food security issues, lead to thousands of direct and indirect job losses across rural Ireland and create enormous and costly volumes of red tape.

Deputy Mattie Mc Grath said:

“This Bill will be highly destructive to every facet of the Irish economy, including the agri-food sector, which alone employs 164,400 people. This Bill aims to cut carbon emissions by 51 per cent by 2030 and meet net zero emissions by 2050 but makes no exception for the agri-food sector.”

“As a result, the national cattle herd faces a 51 percent cull by 2030. According to independent research, this will mean culling 3.4 million cattle or a farmer with 50 cattle today, will only be allowed to have 24 in 2030. This crushing and counteractive move will destroy the family farm.”

“For instance, the Mercosur trade deal will allow 99,000 tonnes of beef per year coming into the EU, from countries like Brazil. New research by Oxford University highlights that this would, in fact, be more environmentally destructive than home grown beef, thus underlining the stupidity of the government approach.

“It is truly astonishing that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael would agree to such drastic proposals, which will see our meat coming from the opposite end of the world instead of local farms.”

“Michael Martin and his government had already, before the publication of this Bill, legally provided for an increase of almost 300 per cent to the carbon tax by 2030. When this government took office, the carbon tax was priced at €26.50 per tonne and now have legally set a price climb to €100 per tonne by 2030.”

“The government aim to take in €9.5 billion in new carbon taxation revenue this decade. The effect of this means additional tax payments of almost €2,000, on every man, woman and child.”

“In addition to the tax, it means higher living costs, mainly delivered through increases in fuel prices and the knock-on implications for consumer goods, such as food and necessities.”

“This measure comes from the same government that advocates for the country moving to electric cars soon, while on the other hand, they shut down electricity power plants and other energy sources. These measures are making absolutely no sense and will result in severe financial consequences for every household, family, farm and small business owner in the years ahead.”

“My colleagues and I, in the Rural Independent Group, will combat these proposals at every turn. We will stand up for rural communities and family farms, and we will not be swayed by the government spin and empty platitudes.”

“We will stand up for rural Ireland and family farms when the Climate Action Bill comes before the Dail tomorrow. We will challenge the government, submit amendments and rigorously scrutinise and debate every line of this Bill to protect the interests of every rural family and community,” concluded Deputy Mc Grath.