Autism Awareness month in Coláiste Roscrea

April is World Autism Awareness month. We are celebrating diversity within our school community in Colaiste from April 26-31, with Autism Awareness week.

A team of students and staff have organised a variety of activities to foster our understanding of autism and to celebrate our individual uniqueness as members of the Colaiste community. Posters on ‘celebrating difference’ have been completed this week in preparation for next week’s activities. Thanks to everyone for their input.

Junk Kouture

This year we entered the Junk Kouture competition for 2021. The design we decided on was a mermaid style dress to show how much pollution there is in the ocean and how it affects sea life.

For our design we tried our best to make all of it out of plastic. We used plastic aprons, sweet wrappers, old clothes, and cardboard to make our design. It took us about three months to come up with the design, make the costume, and take the pictures.

It took us some time to come up with this particular design and concept because we had a lot of other ideas. We also got help from our friends and teachers which was very much appreciated. We really enjoyed the process of making the costume and we hope it raises awareness about pollution in the sea.