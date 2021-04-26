Garda investigations into vandalism of two cars in Tipperary Town

Gardaí are investigating the smashing of windows in two cars parked in Tipperary Town.

A Tipperary Garda Station spokesman said the window of a BMW car parked at St Michael's Avenue in Tipperary was broken last Tuesday, April 20 between 7pm and 8pm.

Meanwhile, two windows in a Toyota car parked at Pearse Park in Tipperary were broken and the windscreen of the vehicle was cracked around 1am on Saturday, April 17.

He appealed to anyone with information that may assist their investigations into these two vandalism incidents to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 51212.