Action group gives its response to Mullinahone piggery planning application withdrawal

A controversial planning application, seeking permission to redevelop a piggery on the outskirts of Mullinahone next to the village’s playground and astro-turf pitch, was withdrawn last Thursday, April 22.

The piggery’s owner James Foran withdrew the application just days before Tipperary County Council was due to reach a decision on whether to approve, reject or seek further information on the proposal.

The council was scheduled to decide on the application by today (Wednesday, April 28) .

The local authority stressed that it hadn’t made a decision prior to the withdrawal of the planning application last Thursday.

There was a major campaign of opposition in Mullinahone to the planning application, which attracted 119 submissions from a wide range of local community and sporting organisations as well as residents. Tipperary’s five TDs and several county councillors lodged submissions highlighting local people’s objections and concerns.

Inland Fisheries Ireland and An Taisce also made submissions.

Mr Foran’s application sought the council’s permission to demolish existing old pig housing at the piggery site at Killaghy, Mullinahone and replace it with a new pig fattening facility.

The application also requested permission to retain a roof covering enclosure for a mechanical ventilation system on the remaining stock house with associated works.

Objections the county council received to the proposed piggery development centred on the local community’s concerns over the site’s close proximity to Mullinahone’s playground, astro-turf pitch, cemetery, homes and other local facilities such as the local national school and sports clubs and the impacts any foul odours from the piggery would have on people living in the area and attending these community facilities.

Concerns were also raised about the proposed development’s close proximity to Mullinahone stream that is a tributary of the River Anner and also increased traffic the piggery would bring to the village.

The old piggery that had operated on the site at Killaghy since the 1970s closed down about a decade ago and Mullinahone playground was opened shortly afterwards in 2013.

The disused piggery facility was recently purchased by Mr Foran, who is based near Carrick-on-Suir, and it began operating as a piggery again last year.

It’s understood there are several hundred pigs housed at the piggery at the moment and Mr Foran’s aim with the planning application was to replace old pig housing on the site with a modern facility complying with current legislation and regulations.

Mullinahone Cllr Kevin O’Meara, who chairs the Mullinahone Piggery Action Group, said the group was glad the new development at the piggery wasn’t going ahead at the moment.

However, they would have preferred if the application proceeded to a decision as they were confident the council would have refused it given the strength and volume of the objections.

He said the action group was concerned another planning application for the redevelopment of the site will be submitted to the council in the future.

The Independent councillor pointed out that the local community don’t want any piggery operation at this site at Killaghy as it was too close to the village.

Foul odours from the piggery were already a problem for local residents particularly during warm weather.

James Foran said he didn’t wish to comment when contacted by The Nationalist.