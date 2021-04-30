Class act Rachael Blackmore adds to her legion of fans
Jockey supreme Rachael Blackmore continues to add to her ever growing number of fans.
Former government minister Lucinda Creighton described the Killenaule star as a 'class act' after the sweet response she sent her daughter Gwendolyn who invited Racheal and Honeysuckle to a birthday picnic.
'The class act that is @rachaelblackmore
sent this lovely thoughtful reply to my little girl & her bestie Jack after they invited her to a picnic on the Curragh (with Honesuckle & their ponies!). So impressed," said Lucinda.
