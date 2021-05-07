"The Cabbage Garden Girl" documentary on discovery of a body in Emly in 1929 is now on Tipp mid west radio

A brand new, 6-Part Historical Documentary is now available as a podcast series on Tipp Mid-West Radio.

“The Cabbage Garden Girl”, written and produced by well-known radio documentary producer, Tom Hurley, tells the story of the discovery of a teenage girl’s body in Emly, Co. Tipperary in 1929. The girl, named Annie Connors, was 16 years old when her body was found in a cabbage garden in the Duncummin area of Emly, Co. Tipperary. Following a trial held in 1929, the judge concluded that this was a “strange and mysterious case”.

Hearsay and speculation abounded as to how Annie died, with speculation that she may have been gored to death by a cow, or was perhaps murdered. Years later, her story has all but faded into the realm of stories and night-time tales, and many people in the area are unaware that Annie Connors ever existed.

This documentary aims to rectify this; as a story of mystery, intrigue, murder and deep sadness; where Tom Hurley attempts to piece together the story to discover what actually happened to this teenage girl in 1928.

The Cabbage Garden Girl is available as a podcast series on Tipperary MidWest Radio. (Text from Tipp midwest radio website)