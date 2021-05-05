Gardaí investigate theft of caravan from Tipperary farmyard

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a caravan from a farmyard at Tullamaine, Rosegreen.

The white Sterling Elise caravan was stolen sometime between midnight and 6am yesterday (Tuesday).

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said lock was cut off and taken from a gate and wooden panel fencing was damaged to get access to the caravan.

Gardaí believe the caravan was taken away in the direction of Rosegreen and Cashel. The rear window of the caravan is cracked and there is a missing mudguard.

The Garda spokesperson appealed to anyone who has seen this caravan or has information that may assist gardaí investigating this theft to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177640.