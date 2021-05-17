Man arrested following major drugs seizure in Cahir town

€30,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb seized by gardaí

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

A search was carried out on a premises in Cahir town following a lengthy surveillance operation

On Sunday evening Cahir District Drug Unit, accompanied by the Garda Dog Unit, carried out a search on a premises in Cahir town after a lengthy surveillance operation.

Gardaí seized approximately €30,000 of cannabis herb (pending analysis) and €6,000 in cash, along with weighing scales and other paraphernalia.

A man was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.