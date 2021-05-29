Superb centrally located architect-designed four-bed in private gated development in Clonmel

4 Bed Semi-Detached House For Sale. Asking Price €285,000



Opportunity to own this centrally located Architect designed four-bedroom home. Situated in a private gated development of 11 homes, it offers privacy and comfort within walking distance of all local amenities. These include St. Josephs Hospital, Western Road Medical Centre, Restaurants, Retail and River Walk.

Owner private parking to the front and south west facing walled in patio and garden to the rear. Common Green area, Mature trees and beds maintained by professional landscaper.

Accommodation consists of kitchen/dining room with direct double door access onto external patio. First floor living room with access onto balcony overlooking beautiful stone wall, green and mature chestnut trees. Four bedrooms in total, two on the ground floor and two on the first floor. En-suite, bathroom, shower room and utility. Gas central heating throughout with solid fuel stove installed in living room.



Features

- Private Gated Development

- Timber Double-Glazed Windows

- Gas Fired Central Heating

- 1st Floor Balcony off Living Room

- South-West Facing Patio & Rear Garden

BER Details BER: B3



Accommodation

Entrance Hall 2.54m x 2.34m

Kitchen 6.43m x 3.38m Fully Fitted / French Doors to Patio

Utility 2.87m x 1.22m Gas Boiler / Shelving

Shower Room 2.21m x 0.76m Tiled Floor & Shower

Sitting Room 6.48m x 3.38m Timber Floor / Solid Fuel Stove / French Doors to Balcony

Landing 2.39m x 1.78m Carpet Floor / Hot-press

Master Bedroom 4.22m x 3.40m Walk in Wardrobe / Carpet Floor

En-Suite 1.50m x 1.47m White Sanitary ware

Bedroom 2 2.90m x 2.31m Built in Wardrobes

Bedroom 3 3.43m x 3.38m Built in Wardrobes / Carpet Floor / Door to Patio

Bedroom 4 3.38m x 3.05m Built in Wardrobes / Carpet Floor

Bathroom 3.35m x 1.63m White Sanitary ware

Enquiries to: Dougan FitzGerald, Penny Bank, Emmet Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary