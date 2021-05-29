Superb centrally located architect-designed four-bed in private gated development in Clonmel
No. 10 ST STEPHEN'S GROVE
No. 10 St Stephen's Grove Clonmel
4 Bed Semi-Detached House For Sale. Asking Price €285,000
Opportunity to own this centrally located Architect designed four-bedroom home. Situated in a private gated development of 11 homes, it offers privacy and comfort within walking distance of all local amenities. These include St. Josephs Hospital, Western Road Medical Centre, Restaurants, Retail and River Walk.
Owner private parking to the front and south west facing walled in patio and garden to the rear. Common Green area, Mature trees and beds maintained by professional landscaper.
Accommodation consists of kitchen/dining room with direct double door access onto external patio. First floor living room with access onto balcony overlooking beautiful stone wall, green and mature chestnut trees. Four bedrooms in total, two on the ground floor and two on the first floor. En-suite, bathroom, shower room and utility. Gas central heating throughout with solid fuel stove installed in living room.
Features
- Private Gated Development
- Timber Double-Glazed Windows
- Gas Fired Central Heating
- 1st Floor Balcony off Living Room
- South-West Facing Patio & Rear Garden
BER Details BER: B3
Accommodation
Entrance Hall 2.54m x 2.34m
Kitchen 6.43m x 3.38m Fully Fitted / French Doors to Patio
Utility 2.87m x 1.22m Gas Boiler / Shelving
Shower Room 2.21m x 0.76m Tiled Floor & Shower
Sitting Room 6.48m x 3.38m Timber Floor / Solid Fuel Stove / French Doors to Balcony
Landing 2.39m x 1.78m Carpet Floor / Hot-press
Master Bedroom 4.22m x 3.40m Walk in Wardrobe / Carpet Floor
En-Suite 1.50m x 1.47m White Sanitary ware
Bedroom 2 2.90m x 2.31m Built in Wardrobes
Bedroom 3 3.43m x 3.38m Built in Wardrobes / Carpet Floor / Door to Patio
Bedroom 4 3.38m x 3.05m Built in Wardrobes / Carpet Floor
Bathroom 3.35m x 1.63m White Sanitary ware
Enquiries to: Dougan FitzGerald, Penny Bank, Emmet Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary
