Tipperary Town digital hub is part of new Connected Hubs Network

Independent TD Michael Lowry has welcomed the inclusion of the Tipp Digital Hub in Tipperary Town in the new Connected Hubs Network, which was launched on Monday.

The Connected Hubs Network will be Ireland’s first national network of remote working hubs.

Connectedhubs.ie is a key action of Our Rural Future, and will see over 100 hubs connected by the end of 2021.

Already, 66 hubs across the country are on board and are accessible to remote workers via an online map.

This number will rise to over 100 by the end 2021 with the overall target of 400 set to be exceeded.

The National Hub Network Working Group is led by the Department of Rural and Community Development and has identified and mapped close to 400 remote working hubs across the country. These hubs will be invited to join the Connected Hubs Network to create shared infrastructure that will deliver real benefits across the country.

A National Hub survey is currently underway to gather further information with regard to services offered by these hubs.

The Connected Hubs Network provides the perfect opportunity for workers and employers to embrace a ‘blended working’ model, and to find the balance of hub, home and office working that works best for them.

It is anticipated that the new Connected Hubs Network will complement the two recently launched funding streams, namely the €5m Connected Hubs fund for existing hubs and the €15m Town and Village Renewal Scheme, which will place particular emphasis on projects supporting remote working and enhancing town centre living.