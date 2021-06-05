100 families at €100 a pop - Appel to sponsor a playground in Tipperary

CAHIR

100 families at €100 a pop - Appel to sponsor a playground in Tipperary

The joy a new playground gives and keeps on giving. An appeal has been launched in Cahir to help with the development of the new playground.

Reporter:

Reporter

Final call for Playground Redevelopment Fund


Calling all families of Cahir town and the surrounding areas, we need your help, so why not become a playground sponsor?

We have 100 families’ name plates available. So come on families, come together and buy your family name plate that will be displayed on the new playground wall for just €100. Deadline is June 7.

Your generous donation is very much appreciated and will help us to get across the line.

Email:
www.cahirda.com/cahir- playground or donate through gofundme.com/f/ cahir-community-playground -redevelopment-fund

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie