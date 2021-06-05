100 families at €100 a pop - Appel to sponsor a playground in Tipperary

Final call for Playground Redevelopment Fund



Calling all families of Cahir town and the surrounding areas, we need your help, so why not become a playground sponsor?

We have 100 families’ name plates available. So come on families, come together and buy your family name plate that will be displayed on the new playground wall for just €100. Deadline is June 7.

Your generous donation is very much appreciated and will help us to get across the line.

Email:

www.cahirda.com/cahir- playground or donate through gofundme.com/f/ cahir-community-playground -redevelopment-fund