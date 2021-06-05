Return of in person theory driving tests welcomed by Cahir public representative

Return of in person theory driving tests welcomed by Cahir public representative

Reporter:

Reporter


There will be a gradual re-opening of in-person driver theory test centres after the June 7.
The Road Safety Authority (RSA) will re-open its full network of 40 test centres with capacity being permitted at 25,000 driver theory tests per month.
There are currently 120,000 customers booked to take their driver theory test. Prior to Covid 19, the RSA provided 15,000 tests per month. In light of the significant backlog of customers, the RSA will gradually increase capacity in its test centres to 25,000 tests a month.
"For more information on the driver theory test, visit www.theorytest.ie . The Driver Theory Test Service has details of all customer bookings with further details available in the coming days. There is no need to contact the theory test service as they will be in touch directly with all customers who have bookings," said Cllr Mairin McGrath

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie