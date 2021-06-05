Return of in person theory driving tests welcomed by Cahir public representative



There will be a gradual re-opening of in-person driver theory test centres after the June 7.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) will re-open its full network of 40 test centres with capacity being permitted at 25,000 driver theory tests per month.

There are currently 120,000 customers booked to take their driver theory test. Prior to Covid 19, the RSA provided 15,000 tests per month. In light of the significant backlog of customers, the RSA will gradually increase capacity in its test centres to 25,000 tests a month.

"For more information on the driver theory test, visit www.theorytest.ie . The Driver Theory Test Service has details of all customer bookings with further details available in the coming days. There is no need to contact the theory test service as they will be in touch directly with all customers who have bookings," said Cllr Mairin McGrath