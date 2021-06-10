Tipperary hospital action group to "step up" its campaign over St Brigid's closure

The Save St Brigid’s Action Group is to step up its campaign to reopen the hospital in the aftermath of Minister of State Mary Butler’s Zoom meeting with Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District councillors last Friday.

A petition, street meetings and a poster campaign are among the upcoming protests the group’s members are planning.

The action group issued a statement explaining an outdoor public meeting took place in the grounds of St Brigid’s last Saturday at which Cllr David Dunne (SF) outlined what transpired at the previous day’s meeting with Minister Butler.

The group said the general consensus at the public meeting was the campaign to reopen the hospital should be stepped up.

“The depth of feeling is hard to put into words but suffice to say Minister Butler, Barbara Murphy (HSE), the Government and HSE have another thing coming if they believe the community will lay down and accept this disgraceful decision,” the action group declared.