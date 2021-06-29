This summer will be fun for Tipperary kids! The playground is ready!

BALLINGARRY

This summer will be fun for Tipperary kids! The playground is ready!

Work on the Ballingarry Playground has been completed.

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Children’s Playground is almost ready
Work on the Ballingarry Playground has been completed. All that needs to be done now is to clear the site and clean it up. Hopefully that will be completed quickly and we can have it up and running for the rest of the Summer.

Graveyard Masses in Ballingarry area
Mass for all interred in the Church grounds and adjoining graveyard will be celebrated on Friday next, July 2 at 7pm. Mass for all interred in the Oldchurch Graveyard on Wednesday 7 July at 7pm. Rosary will be recited in St. Joseph’s Cemetery on Wednesday 7 July at 6.30pm.

Ballingarry Tidy Towns
The closing date for this year’s competition is next Friday, July 2. That means that all the relevant information and photographs will have to e-mailed by Thursday evening. This is therefore an appropriate time to say a big thank you to all the people who continue to come out to help in their spare time and hopefully will continue to do so for the rest of the Summer, because the flowers and new shrubs will need a lot of watering in the dry weather.

Ballingarry GAA
Last week’s numbers were 5-7-19-30. No winner.
€40 each: Thomas Tobin, Coalbrook; Rory and Dermot, c/o/Premier Meats; Teresa Regan, c/o Pres. Ballingarry; Clodagh, Finnegan, Kyle; Tom Butler, Tinnock. Jackpot next week: €6,90.
Ballingarry played Cappawhite on Sunday last at home in O’Sullivan Park in the County hurling league. The match ended in a draw on the scoreline 2-13 apiece.
The next fixture is on Sunday July 11 against Carrick Davins in Davin Park at 12 pm.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie