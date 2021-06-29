This summer will be fun for Tipperary kids! The playground is ready!

Children’s Playground is almost ready

Work on the Ballingarry Playground has been completed. All that needs to be done now is to clear the site and clean it up. Hopefully that will be completed quickly and we can have it up and running for the rest of the Summer.

Graveyard Masses in Ballingarry area

Mass for all interred in the Church grounds and adjoining graveyard will be celebrated on Friday next, July 2 at 7pm. Mass for all interred in the Oldchurch Graveyard on Wednesday 7 July at 7pm. Rosary will be recited in St. Joseph’s Cemetery on Wednesday 7 July at 6.30pm.

Ballingarry Tidy Towns

The closing date for this year’s competition is next Friday, July 2. That means that all the relevant information and photographs will have to e-mailed by Thursday evening. This is therefore an appropriate time to say a big thank you to all the people who continue to come out to help in their spare time and hopefully will continue to do so for the rest of the Summer, because the flowers and new shrubs will need a lot of watering in the dry weather.

Ballingarry GAA

Last week’s numbers were 5-7-19-30. No winner.

€40 each: Thomas Tobin, Coalbrook; Rory and Dermot, c/o/Premier Meats; Teresa Regan, c/o Pres. Ballingarry; Clodagh, Finnegan, Kyle; Tom Butler, Tinnock. Jackpot next week: €6,90.

Ballingarry played Cappawhite on Sunday last at home in O’Sullivan Park in the County hurling league. The match ended in a draw on the scoreline 2-13 apiece.

The next fixture is on Sunday July 11 against Carrick Davins in Davin Park at 12 pm.