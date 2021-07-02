Invitation to hear about progress being made on Fethard Town Park

Have you got questions & queries on Fethard Town Park?
Those involved in the project will host an Online Community Meeting next Monday 5th July 7pm for anyone that would like to pop their virtual head in and see plans, timelines and ask any questions. Open to all.
Please join meeting through link below Meeting ID: 845 6335 6845
Passcode: fethard
