Sympathy extended on unexpected passing of popular Tipperary man

The unexpected passing of Seán Kevin Ryan, Maughera, Ardfinnan was received with much regret throughout the local area of Ballylooby/Duhill and south Tipperary in general.
We extend our sympathy to his wife Joan sons Declan and Kevin daughters Carmel, Mary and Joanne, brothers Jim and Fr. Pat extended family and friends.
Seán's requiem Mass took place in St John the Baptist Church on Friday, July 16 followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.
May he rest in peace.
