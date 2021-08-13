13/08/2021

‘TV Licence funding mechanism outdated’ - MEP Kelly

"An alternative public service media charge should therefore replace the current model"

Sean Kelly MEP

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Local radio stations provide a personalized service to the local community, including coverage of local sports and community events and programs where local people are invited to participate and discuss the issues affecting the community, MEP Sean Kelly has stated.


“The pandemic again highlights the importance of local radio stations to their communities as a trusted source of information specific to the area.


“At present, revenue from the TV licence is largely used to fund RTÉ’s radio and TV broadcasting activities. Although RTÉ provides a valuable service, it is not the only outlet involved in public service media.


“The country is full of enterprising local radio stations and newspapers that have a high cultural and historical value.
“As in other areas of the economy, the local radio sector has experienced financial strain because of a drop off in advertising revenue. Therefore, we have to look at the funding model for local radio stations, recognise the tremendous public service they provide, and give them assurance of a certain amount of funding so they do not have to depend entirely on advertising.

Mr. Kelly, pictured above, said “an alternative public service media charge should therefore replace the current model. It could be collected by consolidating it into the local property tax and commercial rates, or potentially be funded by a small increase in VAT.


“It is time to level the playing field and to ensure that all media outlets, providing a valuable public service, and improving the quality of life, especially in rural areas, get recognition”, he added.

