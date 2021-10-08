Three Tipperary Bank of Ireland branches will close for the last time later today

Three Tipperary Bank of Ireland branches will close their doors for the last time at the end of business today (Friday) as part of a major downsizing of the bank's branch network across the country.

The Cahir, Cashel and Templemore branches are among 88 branches being closed by Bank of Ireland in towns throughout Ireland.

This significant reduction in the bank's network of branches was first announced in March and according to Bank of Ireland it's due to a 60% drop in the number of customers using these branches combined with an increase in customers using online services.

Bank of Ireland said an arrangement with An Post, to allow for lodgements and withdrawals, will "protect local access to over-the-counter banking".

It said this would allow account holders to conduct transactions at more than 900 post offices around the country.

While most of the branches being closed have post offices nearby, customers wanting to access other Bank of Ireland services will now have to travel significant distances to their closest branch.

Bank of Ireland customers in Cahir and Cashel and their large rural hinterlands will now have to travel to Clonmel and Tipperary Town to attend their nearest Bank of Ireland branch.