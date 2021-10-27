Search

27/10/2021

Tipperary TD invites people to take part in cost of living survey

Sinn Féin wants to know how the rising cost of living is affecting households

Energy prices

“It is clear that families and workers are facing serious challenges with the rising cost of living," says Deputy Martin Browne

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Sinn Féin TD for Tipperary, Martin Browne, has invited people to take part in the party’s survey about how the cost of living crisis is affecting people.

The survey invites people to share their story of how the rising costs of rent, childcare, energy bills and other daily expenses are impacting on them.

Deputy Browne said: “Today Sinn Féin are launching a survey to uncover the real impact of the cost of living crisis and how it is affecting people’s daily lives.

“It is clear that families and workers are facing serious challenges with the rising cost of living. From soaring energy prices to eye watering rents and expanding childcare costs, many households are struggling to make ends meet. 

“We know this is the case for many people here in Tipperary, where the cost of living has been putting considerable pressure on people.

“In a major research project earlier this year, St Vincent de Paul found that nearly 20% of working people cut back on fuel and electricity due to costs. Now the situation is set to worsen, with rising utility costs and carbon tax increases coming down the track. For many people already struggling, this will push their finances even further to the brink.

“The announcement of Budget 2022 earlier this month was an opportunity to help ordinary people here in Tipperary and across the state with the cost of living crisis. Sinn Féin in government would have made this a key priority.

“Instead, the Government’s Budget saw far too little support for families and workers, with nothing outlined to substantially address sky-high childcare costs or rents. Astonishingly, this government failed to act and address the cost of living crisis. In doing so, they abandoned people to these mounting bills.

“This shows how out-of-touch this government is when it comes to understanding the needs of ordinary people.

“Sinn Féin wants to know about how the rising cost of living is affecting households across the State. Take our short survey and tell us what changes to the cost of living mean for you.”

The survey is available at this link - cost of living survey 

Five weeks of track renewal works scheduled for railway line in Tipperary

Works to facilitate future journey time improvements

