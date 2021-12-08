Irish Family Farm Group to host public meeting in Newport this weekend

The Irish Family Farm Group
The Irish Family Farm Group is organising a public meeting for farmers about the future of family farms and suckler farming in this country at Newport Community Centre in county Tipperary this Sunday, December 12 at 8pm.
Main speakers will include Donie Shine and Tim Harty of the Irish Family Farm Group.
Vera Ryan, Fifth Year, Mary Meehan, Fifth Year, Niamh Marnane, Third Year, Emily Byrne, Second Year, Margaret Gaynor, First Year.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.