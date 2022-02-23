LATEST: Irish Water has mobilised crews to restore water supply in the west Tipperary area

Irish Water has mobilised crews to quickly restore water to customers supplied by the Dundrum Water Treatment Plant following a burst watermain.

Irish Water is working with Tipperary County Council to restore water as quickly as possible to impacted customers due to a burst watermain at the Dundrum water treatment plant. As a result, the plant is expected to be off-line until around midday. However, due to the location of the burst, and the time it will take to get the plant up and running, some areas will not see water restored until tonight along with some areas experiencing low pressure for the next 24 to 36 hours.

Areas impacted are: Rossmore, Carhue, Marlow Bridge, Clonoulty, Ballagh, Ardmayle, Cloney Harp, Bishops Wood, Boherlain, Tubridora, Killough, Camas, Thurlesbeg, Goulds Cross, Laffina, Cluedarby, Longfield, The Weir and surrounding areas.

Colin Cunningham, Irish Water, commented: “The repairs are being conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the area and restore water for all customers. We understand the inconvenience bursts can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to return the water supply to homes and businesses as quickly as possible.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to restore normal supply to impacted customers. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.