26 Mar 2022

Italian classic ‘La Dolce Vita’ on the big screen at The Source

A scene from the Italian cinema classic La Dolce Vita

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

26 Mar 2022 7:00 PM

Frederico Fellini’s classic 1960 film ‘La Dolce Vita’ comes to the Source Arts Centre on Wednesday, April 6.

Shot in glorious black and white; from the moment a helicopter carries a statue of Christ above the city of Rome, through to the final scene on the beach, Fellini's masterwork was assured its place in cinema history.

The movie follows journalist Marcello (Marcello Mastroianni)  who weaves through an early 1960's Rome, a city in a hysterical, excitable mood. The paparazzi are out, armed with their cameras. The Boom - “Il Boom”  - is in full swing. An economic and cultural revival is taking place in which Italy is eager to forget the catastrophe of fascism and defeat, and to start all over again, But the headlong wave of excitement, movies, music, fashion and their allied hedonisms have revived the spirit of pagan Rome and brought with them too, a desperation and weariness that seems to touch all in its wake.

Full of tantalising images and set pieces, ‘La Dolce Vita’ screens at 8pm on April 6th. Tickets online at www.thesourceartscentre.ie by phone on 0504 90204 or on the door.

