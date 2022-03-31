BREAKING: Over 20 house plots in Tipperary village SOLD in auction for almost half a million euro

File photo
As part of BidX1's latest online auction on Thursday it again offered 26 ready-to-go house plots in an established housing estate in Boherlahan.
The site boasts full planning permission for a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses with Part V already complied with.
The site has now been sold after the online auction on March 31 and it went for a sum of €452,000 after a huge bidding war.
It had a guide price of €200,000 - down from €250,000 in a previous auction during which the plots didn't sell so the plots sold for well above the asking price.
Longfield Park, Boherlahan, Co. Tipperary, E25 H726
