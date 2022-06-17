Search

17 Jun 2022

Tensions rise over housing at Tipperary County Council

Demand: Councillor are calling for an emergency meeting on housing before July

Tipperary County Council, Nenagh

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

17 Jun 2022 8:45 PM

Email:

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

A row erupted at this week’s Tipperary County Council between councillors and officials on whether to hold a special meeting on housing.

A number of councillors called for an emergency meeting on housing issues across the county. Those issues include homelessness, lack of accommodation and empty units.

Tipperary County Council Chief Executive Joe MacGrath said balance was needed in the discussion.

“I would be very cautious of the suggestion that a council meeting would solve all of these issues,” said Mr McGrath.

The issues arose after Cllr Pat English said he had been made aware that morning of three families in Clonmel being asked to leave emergency accommodation.

Ceatharlach Marie Murphy said councillors needed to make the council aware this was an issue before the council sitting as a representative from housing was not present.

Cllr Seamus Morris also called for an emergency meeting to discuss support for working people and the ban on timber dwellings.

“We need to think outside the box on this one,” said Cllr Morris.

Sinn Féin Cllr David Dunne called for all stakeholders in housing to be consulted on possible solutions.

Another councillor criticised Sinn Féin record on housing development which, after a loud disagreement, the Ceatharlach rang the bell to restore order.

Mr MacGrath suggested that time be set aside at next month’s meeting to discuss the issues being raised properly.

He said the council is doing everything it can to support families, including exceeding housing targets.
However, some of the councillors felt July was too far away as more and more people need help.

Cllr Mary Hanna Hourigan said she was concerned that all houses acquired by the council had to be renovated even if they were in good condition.

Mr MacGrath and Cllr Murphy said Cllr Hourigan was being unfair and suggesting the council were not doing anything.

“This was ‘completely unfair and untrue,’ said Mr McGrath.

A second disagreement broke out between Cllr Hourigan and Cllr Murphy about the time given to speak on the matter, with Cllr Hourigan apologising to Mr McGrath.

Mr MacGrath asked that the director of housing be given a chance to respond.

He said such a meeting would need preparation, and expectations would need to be managed.

He said a report on housing would be made available to councillors in July.

Cllr Kieran Bourke said he would write to the director with his concerns and urged other councillors to do the same.

