Centenary of the foundation of Garda Síochána to be marked in Cahir

The centenary of Garda Síochána will be marked in Cahir this Sunday, July 10.
A plaque will be unveiled on the former garda station in the town centre. The Garda Band will play in the Inch Field at 1pm before marching to the old garda station for the unveiling ceremony to take place.
Clonmel Sportsfield will host the Clonmel Oil south Tipperary senior hurling championship final between Mullinahone and Carrick Swan at 6.30 on Sunday evening
