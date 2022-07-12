Extraordinary show of solidarity displayed to bereaved Tipperary family

St Nicholas’ Church in Sologhead was thronged on Friday evening last for the memorial mass to celebrate the life of the late Margaret Kirby
MEMORIAL MASS
In an extraordinary show of solidarity to the Kirby and Fahey families St Nicholas’ Church in Sologhead was thronged on Friday evening last for the memorial mass to celebrate the life of the late Margaret Kirby (RIP) of Kyle who passed away recently in the U.S.A.
It certainly displayed the high esteem that Margaret was held in.
For Mike and Freddie Kirby and Fahey families going forward they can look back with great pride at the response of the people from all over West Tipperary and beyond who journeyed to Sologhead last Friday evening for what was a marvellous send off to Margaret.
