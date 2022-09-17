Search

17 Sept 2022

Tipperary hospital and civic buildings were lit up in pink for World Sepsis Day

Tipperary University Hospital runs public awareness campaign about sepsis

Tipperary hospital and civic buildings were light up in pink for World Sepsis Day

Tipperary County Council's civic offices in Clonmel lit in pink on World Sepsis Day

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

17 Sept 2022 2:00 PM

To coincide with World Sepsis Day, which took place on September 13, Tipperary University Hospital (TippUH) is raising awareness of the potentially life-threatening complication of an infection.

To reach a wide audience across the county, the hospital partnered with Tipperary County Council and the Office of Public Works to light up public buildings across the county in pink, the colour associated with sepsis.

This included: the Civic Offices, Town Hall and Fire Station in Clonmel, the Town Hall in Carrick-on Suir and the Tipperary Town County Council Offices.

As part of the awareness initiative, TippUH has shared some useful information about the condition to raise awareness of Sepsis and its symptoms. The campaign ties in with the national HSE campaign, ‘Could it be Sepsis?’.

What is sepsis?

Any infection can cause sepsis, but the most common causes are infections in the lungs, urinary tract, skin, wounds or bowel. Not every infection leads to Sepsis. It occurs when the body overreacts to an infection and causes damage to the body’s own tissues and organs. Sepsis can affect anyone but is more common in the very young, the elderly or those with a weakened immune system as they are at more of a risk of developing infection. Sepsis can sometimes be called septicaemia or blood poisoning.

Global facts about sepsis

Sepsis is a global health crisis
It affects between 47 and 50 million people every year, at least 11 million die – one death every 2.8 seconds
Depending on the country, mortality varies between 15 and more than 50%
20% of all deaths worldwide are associated with sepsis
Many surviving patients suffer from the consequences of sepsis for the rest of their lives
                                                                                                           (Global Sepsis Alliance, 2022)

 

What are the warning signs of sepsis?

Similar to strokes or heart attacks sepsis is considered as a medical emergency. It can lead to septic shock where multiple organs in the body are damaged and may lead to death. It remains the primary cause of death from infection, despite advances in modern medicine like vaccines, antibiotics and intensive care. It is more common than heart attack and claims more lives than any cancer, even in the most developed countries.

However, if detected early it can be treated and complications can be prevented. Symptoms can be vague but the common symptoms to watch for in adults are

•      Slurred speech, confusion, excessive drowsiness

•      Excessive sleepiness or drowsiness, confusion

•      Pain or discomfort in the muscles or joints, passing very little or no urine

•      Severe breathlessness, a racing heart, shivering, fever, feeling very cold

•      “I feel like I’m going to die”

•      Skin changes pale, cold, discoloured skin or a rash that won’t fade when pressed on

See your doctor about any infection or wound that hasn't responded to treatment and don’t be afraid to ask your doctor or nurse ‘Could this be Sepsis?’

In children the signs to look out for include:

•      Abnormally cold to touch

•      Skin looks mottled, bluish or pale

•      Breathing very fast

•      Is unusually sleepy and difficult to wake

•      Has a rash that does not fade when you press it

•      Having fits or convulsions

Also, in children under five;

•      Not feeding

•      Vomiting repeatedly

•      Has not had a wet nappy in the last 12 hours

 

