PROPERTY WATCH: Five houses on the market in and around Nenagh

21 Ardan Rua, Nenagh E45 RD21
52 Castle Oak Crescent, Castle Oaks, Nenagh
E45 WC84
Four bedroom, four bathroom
€370,000
Listed by Sherry FitzGerald Talbot
More information available here.
Roscrea is one of 26 towns nationally that has been identified for funding under the ‘Town Centre First’ national policy.
Clonmel Commercials manager Tommy Morrissey, with selector Philly Ryan in the background, says Saturday's game is a brilliant opportunity for the players. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.