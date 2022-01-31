What is in your horoscope this week - January 31, 2022

These are the horoscopes for week commencing January 31, 2022.

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

The New Moon in your sign could be turbulent as it angles toward Uranus, but this can be like a lightning strike that lays bare the option for positive change. What seems a disadvantage might soon appear to be a golden opportunity that’s too good to miss. And an inspired idea may prove its value if you look at it and are prepared to make a bold move. You won’t look back.

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

A seismic New Moon could gift you with an insight that blows your mind. You may realize something that smashes any theories you have about something or someone, because it comes straight from the heart and feels so true. Are you ready to collaborate with another on an idea that might take your life to a new level? If so, the chemistry between you can make it a success.

Aries 21 March – 20 April

While you’re geared up to tend to your responsibilities, the week ahead can find you eager to break out of the mould and try something different. The New Moon in Aquarius angles towards Uranus, so you may be ready to cause a revolution. A dynamic Mars/Jupiter tie helps fuel your appetite for the new, and might encourage you to step out of your comfort zone big-time.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

Had enough of something? The New Moon in your sector of transformation could inspire you to deal with it and drop it. An inner determination to finish this once and for all might see you rising to the occasion and doing whatever needs to be done. With a potent and positive aspect cheering you on, this can be a week to remember. You’ll realize nothing is impossible.

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

Winged Mercury your guide planet turns direct, which should put an end to any delays you’ve experienced. But there could be a touch of chaos on the cards too, as the New Moon stirs things up, and can find you spontaneously grasping an opportunity that appears out of the blue. This might be a week of sensational surprises, and you’ll be geared up to fly as high as you can.

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

An unexpected event could kick-start a chain reaction that inspires you to try something new. If you’ve stuck to the tried and trusted, the New Moon in Aquarius can be an opportunity to experiment with cutting-edge ideas that may save you time and money. And with Mercury turning direct a misunderstanding might ease, and a romantic adventure could soon begin.

Leo 24 July – 23 August

A mind-blowing conversation could initiate a collaboration that positively impacts your image and reputation. On this occasion you won’t mind being controversial, and might even welcome it. Something can click into place that enables you to tread a new path, and you’ll be so pleased about this. Energy levels may be high, and this could give you the stamina to get a move on.

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

Mindful Mercury turns direct this week, which could mean that a project that’s stalled will begin to show signs of movement. The same can apply to a romance that’s been very on and off. The New Moon aligns with Uranus and may see you setting off on a new adventure that instantly captivates you. It might disrupt your current schedule, but to you it will be worth it.

Libra 24 September – 23 October

Expect the unexpected, as a lively New Moon can crack open an opportunity that you’d never believe could happen. And you’ll be in the right place at the right time to take advantage of it. This week has other pluses as Mercury pushes ahead, so if you’ve been waiting impatiently for something to happen, you may see action soon. A bold idea can expand your options.

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

The New Moon could coincide with an encounter that can take you by surprise. Its angle with Uranus may create sparks, and an attraction that didn’t seem possible might occur. How long will it last? It could need nurturing for it to continue, but if you sense this has mileage, it will be worth it. A brilliant idea can have huge potential if you put in the work to make it happen.

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

Something that clatters into your life, and that you might almost reject, could bring the chance of an exciting new beginning. This week begins with a touch of chaos that gives rise to a fabulous opportunity. It may not seem like it at first, but if you’re mesmerized by its potential, enquire further. Keen to invest in your home? Giving it a makeover might be the best thing you do.

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

Thoughtful Mercury turns direct this week, so if you’ve had to put projects on the back burner, these can now be dusted off. Plus, there’s a lively New Moon that could cause you to make an impulsive spending decision. Yet it might pay off, even if at first you’re shocked at what you’ve done. Ready to collaborate with someone on a project? It may be a real winner.

Birthday Luck

Monday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’re entering a new phase, when key areas of your life are on the verge of change. This year can find you eager to tie up loose ends, but also to experiment with exciting ideas and options.

Tuesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! It’s a time of new beginnings. Start as you mean to carry on by letting go of the old and writing down your intentions for a sensational year ahead. Choose what “you” want. Put yourself first.

Wednesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll be ready to enhance your inner game so that you can be effective and productive. It may be time to connect with a mentor who can assist you to move beyond your limits.

Thursday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll easily translate your visions into action that gets results. This is the year to dream big, as you’ll have a good chance of achieving your goals. Physical exercise can be a great way to recharge.

Friday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Suffered setbacks? This is the year that you’ll make good progress. Plans and projects that were subject to delays will pick up speed, and you’ll surpass your expectations with all you accomplish.

Saturday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll have great discipline and ambition, and this could find you aiming high with the intention to succeed. While there may be challenges, you’ll relish these as part of the journey to attain your goal.

Sunday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Ready to tackle issues that have been holding you back? You’ll apply a great deal of effort and energy to do so. Don’t ignore powerful insights, as they’ll provide a shortcut to greater happiness.