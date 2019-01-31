Ravishing Ramsay!

Ramsay is a stunning big boy! He is a 14-18 month old Labrador mix! We think he has reached his full height but he definitely has some filling out yet to do!

Ramsay loves people and is proving to be very responsive to training. He was not well-socialised with other dogs prior to arriving with us so he can get a bit over-excited but we are working on this and he is making good progress.

He is such a goofy cuddle monster – nothing makes him happier than a big fuss! Ramsay is looking for a home with a secure garden for toileting and exercise and a where he will be allowed indoors to interact with his new family. We would love his new family to continue with his training and our kennel manager is happy to offer one-on-one lessons at the rescue centre to help them do so.

Cold Weather Protection

Last March, Ireland had uncharacteristically cold and harsh weather when the ‘beast from the east’ struck and it looks like we can expect more of the same in early 2019. It broke our hearts to hear of several dogs who froze to death over the cold snap in March 18 due to inadequate protection from the cold and we truly hope that people take the risks more seriously this year.

Frankly, if it’s too cold for you outside then it is too cold for your pet and we ask that you bring them inside your home. Limit walks and exercise to prevent ice and snow from burning their paws and make sure to clean and dry their paws thoroughly after time outside (this is especially important in areas where roads and footpaths have been salted as they salt can dry out and irritate their paw pads).

If you will not bring your dog inside, please give them access to a warm shed or garage – dog kennels do not provide adequate protection from severe freezing temperatures. Several of the dogs who died last year were found curled up and frozen solid within their kennels. Even when it is cold but not quite freezing, please make sure that kennels and sheds are lined with plenty of dry warm bedding.

If you have outdoor cats, please don’t forget them in your preparations for the cold. Cats originate from tropical climates and don’t cope with extreme cold well. Their small bodies lose heat quickly and they are very vulnerable to hypothermia.

Outdoor smallies such as rabbits and guinea pigs need extra bedding on chilly days and their hutches can be protected to an extent by wrapping with lagging jackets – however, in extreme cold they must be brought inside to ensure their safety.

Ensure that your equines, e.g. horses and donkeys, have appropriate bad-weather rugs and decent shelter.

Please check water bowls, birdbaths and troughs regularly to ensure they are not frozen over.

Please remember, under Irish law you have a duty of care to your pets and it is your legal responsibility to protect them from the cold.



Upcoming Events

February 3 - Bake Sale - Thurles Cathedral – 10am-1pm.