Irish holidaymakers entitled to up to €600 in compensation for cancelled or delayed flights

Under EU law, Irish holidaymakers could be entitled to compensation if their flight is delayed or cancelled, according to Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune.

MEP Clune is encouraging people to know their rights when it comes to what they might be entitled from their airline.

“When a flight is cancelled or delayed, passengers have rights under EU law. I would encourage people to be aware of their rights when they are travelling this summer. If a flight is delayed, cancelled or overbooked, passengers can receive up to €600 in compensation under EU passenger rights legislation," MEP Clune says.

In addition to this, passengers are entitled to meals and refreshments reasonable to the waiting time and two telephone calls or emails. If the rerouting is the day after the planned flight, passengers are also entitled to hotel accommodation where a stay of one more more nights becomes necessary or where a stay additional to that intended by the passenger becomes necessary. Transport should also be provided to the hotel.

When it comes to flights being delayed, the amounts vary. Compensation, however, will not be paid should the passenger be notified of the cancellation more than seven days before the date of departure, says MEP Clune.

“There are also rules in place to protect passengers whose luggage has been lost, delayed or damaged. The European Consumer Centre (ECC) is a point of contact for people should then have a query on their rights."

The ECC can contacted on 01-8797620 or www.eccireland.ie.