On Saturday last, TiDR [Tipperary in a Decade of Revolution], in conjunction with Tipperary War of Independence Tours, took to the roads, byways and lanes of West Tipperary and East Limerick. This fundraising trip was organised for the purpose of erecting a commemorative plaque, to mark the spot where Martin Burke was shot dead by Auxiliaries on March 21, 1921. The tour was expertly guided by John Flannery, historian and former president of Ormond Historical Society, Thomas Toomey, historian and author of “The War of Independence in Limerick” and John Connors, historian and author of “Sean Hogan, - His Life, - A troubled journey”. Many thanks to those who came along on the day and to all who offered donations to this worthy cause.

Pictured below the group at the birthplace of Dan Breen in Donohill