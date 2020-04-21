Community Support Group formed in Moneygall to help citizens

A number of volunteers from around the parish of Moneygall have formed a Community Support Group during the current times.

There is now a team of 19 volunteers who members of the public can call upon if they are isolating at home (or if they know of somebody who is) and they require help in gaining access to groceries, pharmacy supplies, or other essential services.

"Many thanks to all our volunteers for giving their time in this way," said a spokesperson.

Contacts: Mary Greene 086 8140238; Mary Ryan 087 1262351; Paula Sutton 087 7427307; Mary Bergin 087 2073685; Joan Dunne 086 8604687; Brendan Toohey 087 9545358; John Kennedy 087 6227357; Fabian Jones 086 8717096; Michael Ryan 086 3077218; Francis Gleeson 086 3427932; Donal Doughan 086 3123782; Michael Maher 086 4104096; Paddy Whyte 087 6879951; Dylan Maher 086 8731869; Pat Sheedy 086 1024660; Sheila Maher 086 8917548; Mary Guest 087 6802663; James Collison 086 0206135; John Donovan 087 4189175.